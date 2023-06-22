Police slap grave charges but Kerala VC says no specific complaint against KSU leader

KSU state convenor Ansil Jaleel, who has been accused of forging a Kerala University B.Com certificate, has been slapped with the very same charges framed against K Vidya, a former SFI leader who had allegedly forged an experience certificate of Maharaja's College to secure guest lecturer posts in government colleges and is now in custody.

Ansil has been charged under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of public record or data), 468 (using the forged document for cheating), 471 (passing off a forged document as genuine) and 420 (extracting gains using forged documents). Most of these sections carry a prison term of up to seven years.

An FIR has been registered in the name of Ansil by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police based on a complaint filed by the registrar of the Kerala University. The sections slapped on Ansil show that he had duped the University.

However, unlike in Vidya's case, there is still no evidence that Ansil had used the forged document to secure admission to any course or ease into a job.

He had worked in a non-banking financial institution as a collection agent, a job for which the qualification is a 12th standard pass. Ansil now runs a tea shop.

On top of it, Ansil had studied Hindi and not commerce. He had started on a Hindi degree course but had to abandon it midway when, according to him, his father had a stroke. The forged certificate is for B.Com.

A day after the fake certificate was flashed in the CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani on June 13, Ansil himself had filed a complaint before the Alappuzha SP seeking a probe into the provenance of the certificate.

Even Kerala University Vice Chancellor-in-Charge Dr Mohanan Kunnummal told reporters on Thursday that the University had not filed any complaint against Ansil. He also said that the University had not received any specific complaint against the KSU leader. "As of today, there is no such complaint in front of me," Dr Kunnummal said.

The VC said the complaint was against the existence of a forged degree certificate, and not against any particular individual. "The photograph of a degree certificate had appeared in a major newspaper (Deshabhimani). We found out that the certificate was not generated by the University. So our complaint to the police was to kindly inquire into the issue and save the reputation of the University," Dr Kunnummal said.

The certificate has been forged using the official emblem logo and seal of Kerala University, and also the signature of the Vice Chancellor. The B.Com certificate is shown as issued in 2016 when P K Radhakrishnan was VC.

However, the signature on the forged certificate is that of M K Ramachandran Nair who was VC between 2004 and 2008. The serial and register numbers found in the certificate, too, were also wrong.