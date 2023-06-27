Cyber conmen bait Kerala businesswoman with drug parcel; Delhi doctor lost Rs 4.5 crore to the same plot

Kozhikode: 10.39 am. May 5, Wednesday. A medical doctor in Delhi gets a call purportedly from FedEx, one of the biggest courier services, saying a parcel she sent to Taiwan was seized by Mumbai Police because it had 140g of MDMA, a party drug.

The doctor denied sending any couriers to Taiwan. "But your Aadhaar number was on it," the caller said. The package also had her passport, bank statements, two pairs of shoes, and clothes, the caller said.

"If the package does not belong to you, call up Andheri East Police Station and register a complaint," said the 'FedEx' executive.

The doctor obliged. Dr Balsing Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, was purportedly online. He took the conversation to Skype. He was joined by officers purportedly from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Customs. They accused her of laundering drug money. By the end of the gruelling day, the doctor lost Rs 4.47 crore, in what is described as the biggest con job on an individual in Delhi.

Fifty days later, cybercriminals baited a businesswoman in central Kerala with the same script. "I was drawn into the deceit. After three and a half hours of conversation, I was drained, physically and emotionally," said Rohini Kurian*, who runs a successful business (*name changed to protect identity).

Rohini snapped out of the trance when the 'officials' asked her to transfer money to their account to verify the source. "No," she said. And they threw a few threats of arrest at her and sneaked back into their bills.

"She is lucky," said Delhi Cyber Crime DCP Prashant Gautam, who is investigating the Delhi doctor's case. The cybercriminals use the names of real officers to threaten victims to part with their money, the officer said. "Here Dr Balsing Rajput is my counterpart in Maharashtra. I don't know when they will start using my name," he said.

Part & parcel of the job

Noon, June 24, Saturday. Rohini Kurian was in her office when she got a recorded call from a nine-digit number. The call said the package she FedExed to Taiwan could not be delivered and for details press 1.

She had not couriered anything to Taiwan but pressed 1, and a Hindi-speaking woman came online. When Kurian said she did not understand Hindi, the call was transferred to another FedEx executive who spoke broken English.

He said the courier charge of Rs 25,025 plus GST was paid from an ICICI credit card. But the package was now with the Andheri East Cyber Police because they found 10 sets of clothes, five credit cards, six passports, and 50g of MDMA in it.

According to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 10g and above of psychotropic drugs such as MDMA is considered a commercial quantity. Making, buying, selling, possessing, or transporting it can attract a jail term of 10 to 20 years. Rohini Kurian was shaken.

The FedEx executive said Rohini will have to speak with the superintendent of police at Andheri East Cyber Crime and transferred the call to the officer.

If any alarm bells went off in her head, they were put to rest when Superintendent 'Naresh Kumar Guntu' came online. "He spoke flawless English. His choice of words and diction suiting a high-ranking seasoned officer," she said.

She mentioned the courier, and the officer said her Aadhaar number was on the courier and that they found she opened four bank accounts in Mumbai using her Aadhaar.

"You have moved $80 million out of these four accounts," Guntu told Rohini Kurian. She was transfixed.

He then accused her of laundering drug money. "You will have to come to Andheri East and give a statement," he said.

When she said she was in Kerala, he gave her the option to appear before him via Skype. She took it.

The officer was on Skype with the businesswoman within minutes.

She saw the Skype ID was 'Mumbai Crime Investigation Department'. The blue logo had the State Emblem with 'Indian State Police' and 'Crime Investigation Department' written around it.

Before she could register the bogus logo, the superintendent interrupted saying he was joined by officials from the RBI, CBI, and NCB. "There was no video link but I could hear their presence," she said.

Guntu asked her if she had travelled to Mumbai. She did. "Where did you stay? Whom did you meet."

Then he changed his tone. "You have to be careful with your Aadhaar. Don't share it with anyone," he said. "Do you have GPay, PayPal, or PayTM accounts? You will have to be careful with those apps, too," he said. After playing the bad cop, he was now trying to win over her trust.

The officer then flashed a photograph on the screen and asked if she knew him. She did not. "His name is Mohammed Aslam. He has been laundering money for a long time," he said. "Your bank statements reveal you have some association with him."

The SP said he was bringing in another officer to grill her. It was a five-minute wait but felt like an eternity. "I was sapped," she said.

This time, an officer claiming to be DCP Balsing Rajput took over. It was the same name used to con the Delhi doctor.

But the Kerala businesswoman had not read about it then. "He had rehearsed his role down to a T," she said.

He went through the drill to exhaust her and then asked for her bank account details. She had five bank accounts with three banks.

He flashed a document on the screen. "It was from the RBI," she said. "I deal with documents every day. It looked real," she said.

The document said her Aadhaar number was being frozen because it was compromised. The officer said a new Aadhaar would be issued to her in three days. He then asked for details of her trading account. She shared an Excel file with her transactions.

He then made his final move. "Now open your HDFC Bank account and type what I say," Rajput said. He wanted her to initiate steps to transfer money to the RBI's account for verification. "I felt like something hit me. I said no," she said.

When the scammers realised that Rohini Kurian had freed herself of the hook, all the documents and photos on the Skype screen started disappearing.

It was a narrow escape, said Delhi Crime Branch DCP Prashant Gautam. "The Delhi doctor was also trapped the same way," he said. Both were asked not to contact their relatives, lest they would be considered accomplices.

Same script, different actors

The Delhi doctor was asked to transfer all her money in her account to an account of the RBI for verification. They even insisted that she break her fixed deposits and transfer the money. They assured her that the money would be returned after verifying that no money from drug deals had reached her account.

To be sure, banks and government agencies do not need money to check the money trail. Bank statements would do.

"She transferred Rs 4.47 crore to the cyber criminal's account in six transactions," said DCP Gautam. She even visited her bank once to break one FD.

The woman waited for four days for the Andheri Police to clear her money and transfer it back to her account. They sent her two certificates saying her accounts were in order but she did not get the money back.

On May 9, she approached Delhi Cyber Crime with her complaint.

DCP Gautam ruled out that the same gang tried to dupe the Kerala businesswoman. "Within a week after getting the complaint from the Delhi doctor, we arrested eight persons. Though the investigation is going on, we believe we busted that racket," he said.

He said the eight persons were picked up from Maharashtra, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

He said of the Rs 4.47 crore, the cybercriminals have withdrawn around Rs 3.77 crore from ATMs across India. "We found that only Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh of the money was still in the banking system. We have frozen the money," he said.

The officer said it was very difficult to get the money back for the doctor. "The money was initially transferred to around 100 bank accounts. From there, the money went to hundreds of accounts," he said.

Kerala Police wait for Skype's reply

Meanwhile, the businesswoman in Kerala filed her complaint with the National Cyber Crime Portal and approached Onmanorama to tell her story. "I want people not to fall prey to such scams," she said.

Meanwhile, Kerala's cyber police officers investigating her complaint said they had written to Skype for details. "We are waiting for the reply," an officer said.

In the first week of May, Kottayam cyber police arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for fleecing Rs 81 lakh from a woman in Changanassery.

"It was a gift scam but similar modus operandi," said Inspector Jagadeesh V A, Station House Officer of Kottayam Cyber Crime Station.

The woman was made to believe by her Facebook friend that she received a gift worth Rs 30 crore on the occasion of Independence Day. She then started getting calls from customs officials in various airports to pay the duty to claim the gift. She kept paying, even selling her gold ornaments till she realised she was being duped.

Police said cyber conmen and women tapped fears and greed in their victims to fleece them. "The stories can be replicated anywhere," said DCP Gautam.