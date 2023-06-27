Two youths held for smuggling MDMA through Muthanga check post in Wayanad

Wayanad: Two youths were arrested on Tuesday for smuggling 45.79g of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), a banned narcotics substance, during a vehicle check near the Muthanga check post on National Highway 766, police officials said.

Popular among the youth, particularly students, by various names like ecstasy, molly or mandy, the drug with stimulant properties is primarily used for recreational purposes.

The accused are Vattapparambil Tharavanattil Muhammed Basith (27) and Vellarikkattil Muhammed Sinan (20). Both are natives of Tirur in Malappuram.

The duo were coming from Bengaluru in an Innova car. The drug was hidden inside the gearbox flap of the vehicle.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) and produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

While the first accused Muhammed Basith was remanded to judicial custody, the second accused Muhammed Sinan, an engineering student, was released on bail.

Under NDPA, the crime is punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment, according to police.

Sulthan Bathery Circle Inspector M A Santhosh told Onmanorama that Sinan claimed he wasn't part of the smuggling bid and that he only asked Basith for a lift as they were both going to the same place.

“On primary investigation, we were convinced that his claims were true and he has been released on bail as there were no recorded crimes against him in the past,” Santhosh said.

Police have seized around 700gof MDMA in the last three months under the Sulthan Bathery station limit alone.