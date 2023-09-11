Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Departmental inquiry against Vythiri Police inspector for taking bribe in MDMA case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2023 10:28 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Inspector Jayan JE with the Vythiri Police has been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh from the owner of a homestay allegedly for expunging his name from the charge-sheet in an MDMA case registered on June 27.

According to sources, a departmental inquiry has been launched after the state special branch conducted an internal investigation and submitted a report to the police headquarters. The Crime Branch also investigated the matter.

The Vythiri Police had arrested nine youngsters during a party at the homestay at Mandamala at Vythiri with 10.2 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a banned narcotics drug).

RELATED ARTICLES

The youngsters were natives of Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. A team team headed by Vythiri Station House Officer MK Salim had made the arrest.

Recently, four officials of the Excise Department were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a gang that smuggled MDMA in a car from Karnataka on March 21, 2022 while on duty at the Muthanga check-post.

As per the order, issued by the Excise Commissioner (September 5) in connection with the case, Excise Inspector T H Shafeeq, excise preventive officers PK Prabhakaran and TB Ajeesh and civil excise officers MK Balakrishnan and KK Sudheesh were suspended pending inquiry, based on the report of the excise vigilance wing.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.