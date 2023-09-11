Departmental inquiry against Vythiri Police inspector for taking bribe in MDMA case

Wayanad: Inspector Jayan JE with the Vythiri Police has been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh from the owner of a homestay allegedly for expunging his name from the charge-sheet in an MDMA case registered on June 27.

According to sources, a departmental inquiry has been launched after the state special branch conducted an internal investigation and submitted a report to the police headquarters. The Crime Branch also investigated the matter.

The Vythiri Police had arrested nine youngsters during a party at the homestay at Mandamala at Vythiri with 10.2 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a banned narcotics drug).

The youngsters were natives of Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. A team team headed by Vythiri Station House Officer MK Salim had made the arrest.

Recently, four officials of the Excise Department were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a gang that smuggled MDMA in a car from Karnataka on March 21, 2022 while on duty at the Muthanga check-post.

As per the order, issued by the Excise Commissioner (September 5) in connection with the case, Excise Inspector T H Shafeeq, excise preventive officers PK Prabhakaran and TB Ajeesh and civil excise officers MK Balakrishnan and KK Sudheesh were suspended pending inquiry, based on the report of the excise vigilance wing.