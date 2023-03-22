Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three youths arrested with half-a-kilo of MDMA in Sultan Bathery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 22, 2023 12:29 PM IST Updated: March 22, 2023 12:45 PM IST
According to Manorama News, the police arrested them during a vehicle inspection at the National Highway near the RTO check post following a tip-off. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Wayanad

Three youths are arrested with half a kilo of MDMA in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad late on Tuesday night. They are identified as Jasim Ali (26), Aftash (29) and Mohammed Mithilaj (28).

According to Manorama News, the police arrested them during a vehicle inspection at the National Highway near the RTO check post following a tip-off.

Jasim and Aftash are from Bathery and Mithilraj is from Koduvally, police said. The drug was hidden in the car they were travelling in.

RELATED ARTICLES

Wayanad District Police Chief, R Anand will meet the media this afternoon to disclose more details on the arrest.

(More details are awaited.)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.