Three youths arrested with half-a-kilo of MDMA in Sultan Bathery

Three youths are arrested with half a kilo of MDMA in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad late on Tuesday night. They are identified as Jasim Ali (26), Aftash (29) and Mohammed Mithilaj (28).

According to Manorama News, the police arrested them during a vehicle inspection at the National Highway near the RTO check post following a tip-off.

Jasim and Aftash are from Bathery and Mithilraj is from Koduvally, police said. The drug was hidden in the car they were travelling in.

Wayanad District Police Chief, R Anand will meet the media this afternoon to disclose more details on the arrest.

(More details are awaited.)