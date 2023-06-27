Wayanad records 60% deficient rainfall in June, agrarian activities hit

Wayanad: Weather experts have revealed that Wayanad recorded a 60 per cent deficit in rainfall (figures up to June 27 evening, 157 millimetres) in June compared to the long-term average normal rainfall (465 mm) received during the month in the previous years.

The dip in rainfall in June has been a recurring trend since 2018, after the deluge that hit the state, hinting at climate change, say experts of the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), Ambalavayal.

In the same period last year, the district received 204 mm of rain, which was also much lesser than the average rainfall.

According to Shajeesh Jan P, assistant professor at the Department of Agricultural Meteorology, RARS, the dip in rainfall would have a negative impact on agriculture as the pollination of pepper and preparatory works for paddy cultivation, has been dearly hit already. Referring to the new trend post-deluge, Shajeesh said that since the deluge, there has been a paradigm shift in the rain patterns as the district receives less rain than the average in June.

“However, the total average rainfall would amount to normal as the heavy showers that should lash in June shift to July and August, which may result in further crop loss,” he added.

Shajeesh also said the district received copious summer rains this year – 25 per cent higher than the normal long-term average. In July and August last year, the region registered a 65 per cent (810 mm) and 62 per cent (573 mm) increase in rainfall, respectively. In 2021, the rainfall in the same period was 310 mm (July) and 910 mm (August).

Noted scientist Dr P Rajendran, former director of RARS, said there is a sharp shift in rain patterns across the state but it is more worrying in Wayanad where agriculture is the mainstay of people.

"Pepper vines need regular rainfall in June as the plants bloom at the onset of monsoon,” he said.

“It's high time the farming fraternity weaved out a pattern with new techniques to increase production that is in tune with the changing rain pattern,” he added.

A dearth of rain saw the entire sowing season slowing down. If the sowing of seeds in paddy fields is delayed, the harvest season also would be delayed, say experts.

Moreover, the rain data from the border regions of Karnataka shows an alarming trend. The rain received this year at Chettimattam near Pulppalli close to the Karnataka border is a mere 19 mm.

Farmers have claimed in the past that the Deccan plateau is gradually encroaching into the Nilgiri Biosphere which would force farmers to shift to new friendly crops that fit the plateau climate.