Burglars make away with 85 sovereigns of gold from Thiruvananthapuram house

Thiruvananthapuram: In one of the biggest burglaries reported from Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram in the recent times, unidentified persons made away with nearly 85 sovereigns of gold from a house at Manakkad.

The burglary reportedly took place at the house of Ramakrishnan.

Ramakrishnan told Manorama News that his house was burgled when he was away at Tiruchirappalli with his family on Thursday for a temple visit.

"The gold which was in the bank locker was taken a few days ago for the 'Upanayana' ceremony of my son," said Ramakrishnan.

A room on the first floor was found ransacked when they returned home on Friday morning. We are yet to fully ascertain what all has gone missing, said Ramakrishnan.

It is suspected that the burglars barged into the house by breaking the backdoor. According to police, it is one of the major break-ins in the state capital recently. Police have initiated an investigation.