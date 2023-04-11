Malayalam
TikToker 'Meesha' Vineeth now held for robbing Rs 2.5 lakh from fuel pump staff

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2023 11:31 PM IST
Meesha Vineeth, and a screengrab from one of his reels (right).
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Social media influencer Vineeth, popularly known as 'Meesha' Vineeth, has been arrested for robbing Rs 2.5 lakhs from a fuel station staff at Kazhakoottam here.

Vineeth and an associate were taken into custody from a lodge in Thrissur for the alleged robbery that took place on March 23.
The two had used a stolen bike to commit the robbery.

Last year, Kilimanoor-native Vineeth was accused of sexually assaulting a woman after luring her to a lodge on the pretext of teaching her tips to do viral Instagram videos.

After his arrest, more women raised complaints of online abuse and harassment. According to cops, Vineeth is a history sheeter who is accused of stealing a bike, gold and even liquor from a beverage shop.

He was popular on the mobile app TikTok, and once it was banned by the Centre, Vineeth turned his attention to Instagram.

