75 sovereigns of gold stolen from Kannur house

Kannur: Miscreants broke into an occupied house at Payyannur here and decamped with 75 sovereigns of gold on Monday night. The valuables were stolen from the house of C H Suhara, a native of Perumba here.



On the day of this incident, Suhara was with her husband, Aamu, who is undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren were asleep on the first floor of the same house. The burglars looted the valuables from the wardrobe in the ground floor.

It is learnt that the burglar entered the house after breaking the door lock. A crowbar was found abandoned in one room, and a knife and sword in another. Payyanur police started an investigation into the incident.