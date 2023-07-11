Woman found dead in neighbour's washroom in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A young woman was found dead in her neighbour's washroom in Thuneri block of Kotancheri village, Nadapuram on Tuesday.

The deceased Aswathi (25), a native of Niravummal in Valayam, was the wife of Kotancheri native Subi.

The incident came to light when the neighbour, a teacher residing next to her husband's house, noticed the door of his washroom ajar. Aswathi was found hanging inside.

Nadapuram police has begun the inquest proceedings. The body was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College for autopsy.

Aswathy and Subi have a five-year-old son Nainik.