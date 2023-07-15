Malayalam
4 cops injured as police jeep overturns in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2023 02:28 PM IST Updated: July 15, 2023 03:01 PM IST
Sub-Inspector and three Civil Police Officers in Perambra police station injured in the accident. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A police jeep met with an accident leaving four including a Sub-Inspector from Perambra police station injured at Kayanna here on Saturday. The road accident took place around 11.30 am on Saturday.

Perambra police Sub-Inspector K Jithin Vas (32), Civil Police Officers Krishnan (52), Anuroop (37) and Dilshad (37) were injured in the accident.

The cops have been rushed to EMS Co-operative hospital at Perambra. According to witnesses, the driver lost control of the jeep while going down a slope near Govt. Higher Secondary School at Kayanna.

