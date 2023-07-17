Malayalam
Brother, cousin rape 14-year-old girl, impregnates her in Malappuram, probe on

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2023 03:02 PM IST Updated: July 17, 2023 03:17 PM IST
Woman Assault | Rape | Representational Image (Photo - Shutterstock/HTWE)
As per reports the girl was raped at her house and neighbourhood. Photo: Shutterstock/HTWE
Topic | Malappuram

A 14-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by her brother and her cousin in Mankada, Malappuram. The girl is five months pregnant now.The Mankada police have registered a case and initiated the investigation.The suspects are both 24 years old. Police have taken both into custody.

Authorities have moved the girl to a secure location, Manorama News reported. As per reports the girl was raped at her house and neighbourhood. The incident came to light after the girl was taken to hospital following health issues. 

(More details are awaited)

