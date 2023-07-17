Kerala Building Tax Act to be amended to streamline revenue collection

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Cabinet has decided to amend the nearly 50-year-old Kerala Building Tax Act in a bid to streamline revenue collection and do away with outmoded practices.

Currently, tax payment at multiple centres and the lack of a unified data base of tax receipts have led to delays, duplication of work and confusion.

There is no centralised data base as the tax can be now paid at the taluk level as well as at the village level. The Kerala Building Tax register is kept at the Village Office and Taluk Office.

Of late, with the online payment system in place, the data of only those who paid the taxes online are available.

Adding to the problems, every new data entered is in the name of the old owner of the property. When there is a change in ownership or if the property is handed over to the legal heirs of the original owner, there is no clarity on whether the subsequent owners pay the taxes.

The revenue records are further complicated as there would be changes in survey numbers owing to the resurveys and change in the building numbers.

At times revenue officials who arrive for inspection over apparent default of tax payment have to return when the property owner shows the old tax receipt.

If the owners do not keep the documents and receipts securely, the Revenue Department is likely to collect tax for the same building again.

The lapses in safely keeping the tax documents have also come to light, necessitating reforms in the old legislation.