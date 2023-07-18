'Mathruyanam' that offers free ride home for newborns and families, a big hit in Idukki

Idukki: The ‘Mathruyanam’ scheme launched in five government hospitals in Idukki to provide free ride home for families of newborns after delivery has got tremendous responses in the first 10 days.

As many as 35 families have availed the benefit of the scheme which is an extension of the mother and child (Ammayum-Kunjum) project that provides free medical care during delivery.

“The state government came up with a proposal for such a scheme considering the feedback from beneficiaries of the mother and child project who are paid Rs 500 into their account for the journey back home after delivery,” said the district project officer of National Health Mission (NHM), Dr Anoop K.

“But, in a district as vast as Idukki, the taxi charges will be several-fold higher than the money they receive as travel allowance. Financially backward families and those from far-off tribal regions in the district will definitely benefit from this scheme.”

‘Mathruyanam’ jointly implemented by state and central governments is available in Idukki and Thodupuzha district hospitals and taluk hospitals in Nedumkandam, Adimaly, and Peerumedu. An exclusive taxi car is made available in all the hospitals except in Peerumedu for the scheme.

NHM officials said that both APL and BPL families can avail of the scheme by informing the PRO of the respective hospitals and the service is provided in the order of registration. The Adimaly taluk hospital which conducts an average of 150 deliveries a month will be provided with an additional vehicle after this pilot project completes the three-month term.

Transportation to houses that are over 50 km away has been provided to the beneficiaries, NHM officials said.