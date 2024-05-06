Youth beaten to death with hockey stick in Thrissur

Thrissur: A young man was beaten to death using a hockey stick in Kodannur here on Sunday. The deceased Manu from Venginissery Sivapuram Colony fell victim to a brutal assault by a gang of three assailants. The perpetrators left his body on the roadside before fleeing the scene. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.



According to police, the sequence of events leading to Manu's untimely demise unfolded during a family dispute in Shivapuram Colony the previous night. The altercation involved three individuals—Manikandan, Ashiq, and Pranav. Manu, who tried to mediate and resolve the dispute, also sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

However, tragedy struck on his way back from the hospital when he encountered the same three individuals near a petrol pump in Kodannur. He succumbed to severe head injuries inflicted during the attack. Authorities have attributed the motive behind the murder to the enmity stemming from Manu's intervention in the aforementioned family matter.