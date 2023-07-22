Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Biker molests nurse returning home at night after giving her chase in Thodupuzha

Our Correspondent
Published: July 22, 2023 09:18 AM IST Updated: July 22, 2023 09:46 AM IST
Woman Assault | Rape | Representational Image (Photo - Shutterstock/HTWE)
Representational Image. Photo: Shutterstock/ HTWE
Topic | Idukki

Thodupuzha: A nurse returning home from duty was chased and molested by an unidentified motorist near Thodupuzha in Idukki district last night.

The shocking incident happened at 8.30 pm on Thursday at Vannappuram village, about 17 km from Thodupuzha town.

According to the police, the assailant chased her scooter and suddenly grabbed her when she slowed down her scooter to negotiate a turn. 

RELATED ARTICLES

She was shell-shocked, but recovered soon. She screamed for help as the assailant turned back and fled.

The bike came up from behind while she was about to enter the lane leading to her house from Vannapuram. The man suddenly grabbed her from behind.

The Kaliyar police have registered a case and launched a probe.

“We’re trying to identify the assailant by examining the CCTV images in the location,” police said.

The nurse works at a private hospital.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.