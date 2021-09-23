Assamese hotel worker thrashed in Kerala for refusing to pack leftover

Thodupuzha: Three persons have been arrested for the assault on a hotel employee here. The Assam native was thrashed allegedly for refusing to pack leftover and give extra food for free.

The arrested are Binu, 42, of Thodupuzha; Vishnu, 27, of Mullackal; and Nibul, 32 of Velloorkunnam.

The assault, which was captured on CCTV camera, occurred at the Mubarak hotel located at Mangattukavala locality of Thodupuzha.

Assam native Nazrul Haq, 35, was the victim of the joint assault. He has been admitted to a private hospital with serious head injuries. He has reportedly sustained injuries on his head and body from a sharp-edged object likely clutched by an assailant.

Nazrul was not ready to even register a complaint with the police as the assailants had threatened to kill him if he had disclosed about the incident. It was only after the CCTV footage of the assault went viral on social media that the police swung into action and nabbed the culprits.

The provocation

The trio had food at the hotel on Sunday night and asked Nazrul to pack the stuff that was remaining. They also asked the staff to pack additional food along with the remaining stuff, for free.

Nazrul refused, following which the three-member gang pounced on him and assaulted him brutally, the hotel owner stated.

The accused were brought to the hotel on Wednesday evening by the police as part of evidence-gathering.

They will be produced in the court on Thursday.