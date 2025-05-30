On the 10th anniversary of the cult classic film 'Premam', actor Nivin Pauly took to social media to share a heartfelt note with fans. Accompanying his message were behind-the-scenes photos and memorable stills from the film, stirring nostalgia among audiences who continue to cherish the movie a decade later.

Nivin began his post with a tribute to the film's director, writing, 'Here's the magic created by Alphonse Puthren,' before delving into reflections on the emotional journey the film represents for him and many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his message, Nivin expressed deep gratitude to those who connected with the film and embraced his character, George. The note read:

'Here's to the magic of @puthrenalphonse, the memories we've created, and the everlasting impact of "Premam". Let's continue to celebrate love, friendship, and the beauty of cinema for many more years to come! To all those who embraced George, thank you for making him a part of your lives.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The post quickly became a talking point across social media. Fans flooded the comments with love, and fellow actors such as Naslen and Arsha Baiju responded with heart emojis, reflecting the emotional connection many continue to feel for the film.

Several fans took a nostalgic turn, recalling the iconic Onam look from the movie — Nivin Pauly in a black shirt and white mundu — a visual that has since become symbolic of youthful charm and traditional elegance. One fan commented, 'Black shirt, white mundu, Onam vibes — pure elegance!'

ADVERTISEMENT

Others used the opportunity to make heartfelt requests, with comments like, 'Come back once more, just like this.' Many fans across South India echoed the hope that the original 'Premam' team would reunite once again to recreate the cinematic magic.

A decade on, 'Premam' remains not just a film but a cultural milestone — and Nivin Pauly’s tribute has reminded fans of why it continues to hold a special place in their hearts.