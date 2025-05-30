Filled with gratitude following the phenomenal success of his film 'Thudarum', Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has made a special spiritual offering. The actor presented a golden Vel (spear) to Lord Murugan at the Thirumalai Kumarasamy temple located in the Sengkottai sub-division of Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district.

According to reports, Mohanlal visited the temple, offered prayers, and made the symbolic offering of the golden spear as a token of thanks. Interestingly, in 'Thudarum', Mohanlal’s character is portrayed as a devout follower of Lord Murugan.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) timeline, Mohanlal wrote, 'Thank You, Almighty #Thudarum' — a simple yet heartfelt acknowledgement of the divine and the audience's love.

Meanwhile, theatre owners and distributors have also expressed their appreciation to the makers of 'Thudarum', which has reinvigorated footfalls in theatres across Kerala. The film has already achieved blockbuster status, grossing over ₹100 crore from Kerala alone — a historic milestone for Malayalam cinema.

Celebrating the box office feat, Mohanlal shared a special poster on social media that read: 'A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross.' He added, '#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala.'

In a heartfelt note of gratitude to his fans, Mohanlal wrote: 'I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express.'

He continued, 'Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.'

Mohanlal went on to thank the core team behind the film:

'To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy, and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is.'

He concluded, 'Thudarum was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth. To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing. With all my heart, thank you. With love and gratitude always.'

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, 'Thudarum' has created significant buzz for multiple reasons. Chief among them is the return of the much-loved onscreen pairing of Mohanlal and actress Shobana, who appear together in the film after nearly 19 years. Their collaboration in past classics like 'Manichithrathazhu', 'Thenmavin Kombathu', and 'Mambazhakkalam' remains iconic in Malayalam cinema.

The film also marks a significant career milestone for Mohanlal as his 360th film and his 56th collaboration with Shobana. With music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar, 'Thudarum' is written by K.R. Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, and edited by Shafeeque V.B and Nishadh Yusuf.