Over 50 nurses in Bhopal accuse medical superintendent of sexual harassment

Bhopal: Over 50 nurses at the state-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal have accused its medical superintendent of sexual harassment.



The nurses wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accusing medical superintendent Deepak Maravi of indecent behaviour, especially during the night shifts, and demanded action in the matter.

Taking note of the allegations levelled by the nurses of the biggest state-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh, the government has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang confirmed with mediapersons that a complaint has been received against Deepak Maravi following which a probe has been ordered.

"The probe will be conducted by divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra," Sarang said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has served a notice to the Commissioner (Health) of the state government seeking a reply within 10 days.

The opposition has also raised this issue and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

State Congress chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "An incident of indecent behaviour with 50 nurses in Bhopal's prestigious Hamidia Hospital has come to light. This is a very serious matter related to the safety of women at the workplace."

Citing the recent incident in Bhopal wherein the face of a woman was slashed for standing up to eve-teasers, Kamal Nath said, "Madhya Pradesh tops the country when it comes to crimes against women and minor girls. Even little girls are not safe. Is it good governance? Is this good law and order?"