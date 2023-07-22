Malayalam
Vegetable exports through Karipur airport shrink as domestic prices surge

Deepthish Krishna
Published: July 22, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Exports of ginger, shallots, and garlic a day have come down by 50% to 60%. Photo: File Image
Kochi: Vegetable exports from Kerala have been badly hit following the surging prices in the domestic market, claimed traders. The exports through the Calicut International Airport (at Karipur) have dwindled to less than half of the normal quantities.

Estimates show that there is also a major decline in the export of vegetables through ports in addition to those through airports.

Several traders told Manorama News that export of vegetables would come to a complete halt if the prices do not come down within a month.

Exports of ginger, shallots, and garlic a day have come down by 50% to 60%. On an average 5 tonnes ginger, 10 tonnes shallots and 1 tonne garlic used to be exported through the Karipur airport, especially to the Middle East.

Faced with a sudden crisis, several exporters even claimed they would be forced to stop business.

Worryingly, the exports have taken a hit even as imports by the Middle East countries are unaffected.  

