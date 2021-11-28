Kerala govt intervention brings down vegetable price in open market

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's direct intervention to control the surging vegetable price in the state is yielding results. The price of vegetables has come down substantially with the arrival of more vegetables to the State through Kerala State Horticultural Product Development Corporation (Horticorp).

State Agriculture Minister P Prasad has said that there will be a considerable decrease in the price of vegetables by next week.

The vegetables are sold at less than Rs 10 to Rs 40 through Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) while comparing with the open market.

The Horticorp directly brings vegetables to Kerala from the farmers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka by avoiding middlemen.

Tomatoes, the price of which had gone up to Rs.120 in the open market, were sold for Rs 56 through Horticorp outlets the other day. This has led to reduction of price in the open market. In Chala market in Thiruvananthapuram, tomatoes were sold for Rs 75.

Till now, the Agriculture Department brought 119.5 tonnes of vegetables from other States. Yesterday, 44 tonnes of vegetables were brought from Tirunelveli and Karnataka. About 30.5 tonnes of vegetables were brought for southern districts while 13.5 tonnes of vegetables were sent to northern districts.

The procurement of vegetables would continue till the price of vegetables stabilised in the open market.