Torrential rain in Kerala: Yellow alert in 9 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness heavy rainfall till July 27 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in 9 districts – Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday and Tuesday.



A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

As per the alert issued at 7 am, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by gusty winds within the next three hours.

Heavy rain is expected to lash northern Kerala in the coming days. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are placed under yellow alert from July 24 to July 27.

High tide warning

INCOIS has issued a high tide warning on the Kerala coast stretching from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till July 27.

KSDMA asks public to stay vigilant

Meanwhile, Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) urged the public to exercise caution to avoid rain-related accidents. Those who are residing in places prone to landslides, mudslides and flash floods are requested to move to safe locations. As there are chances for strong winds during the rain, people occupying unsafe homes are also advised to be vigilant.

Those who need help in emergencies can contact the taluk level and district control room of KSDMA. Toll-Free Number: 1077, 1070