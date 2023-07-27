College student killed by speeding bike in Muvattupuzha, 2 injured

Muvatupuzha: A college student met a tragic end after being hit by a motorbike here while crossing the road on Wednesday. The accident took place in front of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha at around 5 pm.

The deceased R Namita, a final year BCom student, was returning home after completing an examination. She was the daughter of Raghu R from Kunnakkal, Valakom in Ernakulam district.

Another student Anushree Raj, daughter of Manimala native MD Jayarajan, was injured in the accident.

The CCTV visuals a bike from Muvattupuzha hit the two students while they crossed the road with caution. While one of the students thrown into the air fell a few metres away, the other was carried on the bike for a few metres before crashing.

Though rushed to the hospital immediately Namita could not be saved. The injured student and the biker were admitted to Nirmala Medical Center in Muvattupuzha.

According to eyewitnesses, the biker was making rounds near the college at high speed moments before the accident.