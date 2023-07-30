Kochi: Levelling damning allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, IG G Lakshman claimed that an 'extraordinary constitutional authority' functions at the CMO.



Lakshman, who moved High Court seeking to quash the case registered against him for his alleged involvement in the cheating case involving Monson Mavunkal, said in his plea that the person in question facilitates compromises, mediations and arbitration pertaining to some of the financial dealings in the state.

"That invisible hands and extra-constitutional brain is operating behind the curtain," he said in his plea. However, Lakshman has not named the person.

Lakshman, who was suspended for his alleged involvement in the case, was reinstated to service in February after crime branch gave him a clean chit.

A case against conman Mavunkal was registered on September 23, 2021, on the complaint by several people who claim that he swindled Rs 10 crore from their possession.

Lakshman has been accused of offences punishable under sections 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged document or electronic record), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy.)

In his plea, the IG said the 'allegations in the FIR' do not constitute any offence against him.

He submitted that neither the statement of the witnesses nor the investigation conducted by the special investigation team had yielded any evidence against him.

(With inputs from Live Law)