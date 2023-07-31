Thiruvananthapuram: Days after raising allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, inspector general of police G Lakshman did a volte-face and decided to withdraw his petition with the damning claims.

The top police official moved the plea in the high court seeking to quash charges against him in the cheating case involving the so-called dealer of fake antiques Monson Mavunkal.



In this petition, Lakshman alleged that an 'extra-constitutional authority' was functioning in the Chief Minister's Office 'compromising, mediating and arbitrating some of the financial dealings in Kerala'.

"Even the disputes sent by the hon'ble court to various arbitrators were resolved by that authority. That invisible hand and extra-constitutional brain are operating behind the curtain and commanding the second respondent (investigating officer in Monson Mavunkal case) for doing this kind of illegal activities," the plea said.

On Monday, Manorama News reported that the senior police official will withdraw this plea and file a fresh one removing the allegations against the CMO.

Lakshman made the surprising move when crime branch summoned him for an interrogation in the cheating case. He was asked to report at the crime branch office at 11 am on Monday. A source hinted that he will skip the interrogation citing health issues.

The IG is an accused in various offences punishable under sections 468 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Lakshman claimed his name was not recorded in the case initially or the petitions filed before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the victims in the case.

He added that the crime was registered on September 23, 2021 and he was implicated as the third accused on June 14, 2023.

"Arraying the petitioner as an accused after 22 months of the registration of the crime without a piece of incriminating material is nothing but abuse of process of law," Lakshman said.

Monson Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested in September 2021 by the district crime branch, which has been probing a case against him for cheating several people of Rs 10 crore.

As soon as he was arrested, photos of the accused with KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, senior IPS officials, top bureaucrats and many others were telecast in the mainstream media.

The complaint against Mavunkal was forwarded to the Ernakulam District Crime Branch from the Chief Minister's Office after six victims approached the Chief Minister.

(With PTI inputs)