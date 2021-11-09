Crime Branch recommends action against IG Lakshman for misusing position to assist Monson

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has recommended for action on Inspector General of Police (IG) G Lakshman for misusing his position to assist arrested fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The state cabinet is expected to decide on the punishment before Wednesday based on the enquiry report that was submitted before the home department on Tuesday.

IG Lakshman, who holds charge of Social Policing and Traffic with the state police was found to have had a close connection with the accused, who is under custody for swindling at least Rs 10 crore from several people.

Late October, Crime Branch chief S Sreejith had asked IG Lakshman to give a statement on the various allegations levelled against him in connection with the Monson case. Former state police chief Lokanath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham were also asked for explanations.

Behera and Abraham had been criticised by the High Court of Kerala for their 'unscheduled' visits to Monson's house, where they posed on what was portrayed as Tipu Sultan's throne, holding a staff that was claimed as belonged to Biblical character Moses.

Lakshman had been served a show-cause notice after he had reportedly intervened to get a financial fraud case in Monson's name transferred from the Crime Branch to the Cherthala Police Station.

His telephonic conversations with the accused that were out in the public domain, had also suggested their connection.

The IG had attended the wedding of Monson's daughter. On the day of Monson's arrest for swindling Rs 10 crore from several people, Lakshman had been in touch with Italy-based Malayali, Anitha Pullayil, who is a mutual acquaintance.