Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the row over the Bharat Mata image and the registrar’s suspension, Kerala University witnessed a huge protest on Tuesday as SFI activists clashed with police during an agitation against Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas at the varsity headquarters.

The student outfit, affiliated to the ruling CPM, staged a protest march to the University headquarters, questioning the suspension of Registrar KS Anil Kumar.

Addressing the media, SFI state president Sivaprasad demanded VC's resignation. He added that the VC will not be allowed to set foot on the University campus.

Though police used water cannons to disperse the protesters, their efforts were in vain as the activists barged into the administrative block of the University. In videos aired on news channels, protesters are seen attempting to open the door of the office. Minutes later, they are seen marching to the office and raising slogans against the VC. Some activists snatched lathi from the cops and charged at them.

A large contingent of police was deployed at the Vice Chancellor’s office. However, a group of protesters managed to reach near the VC’s chamber, bypassing all security hurdles. But VC in-charge Ciza Thomas was not at her office during the agitation.

More police forces are being rushed to the varsity headquarters to bring the situation under control. Manorama News reported that police detained several activists while trying to disperse them from the administrative block. Raj Bhavan has asked the police to bring the situation under control and clear the protesters from the varsity office, the channel reported.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan reached the spot and asked the SFI activists to stage a peaceful sit-in protest. Addressing the media here, he said the student community of Kerala will not tolerate RSS politics in the universities. SFI spokesperson claimed that they are staging the protest to protect the education system in Kerala.

Apart from Kerala University, SFI activists also staged protests in Kannur.

Kerala University has been witnessing dramatic scenes after Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Registrar KS Anil Kumar over the cancellation of the Governor’s event at the Senate Hall. The suspension was based on allegations that Anil Kumar had disrespected the Governor.

Challenging the suspension order, the university syndicate passed a resolution revoking the registrar's suspension. However, VC in-charge Ciza Thomas overruled the syndicate’s decision and issued an order appointing Mini Kappan as interim registrar.