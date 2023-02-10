Malayalam
Monson Mavunkal case: IG Lakshman's suspension revoked

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2023 10:45 PM IST
Monson and IG Lakshman
Monson Mavunkal and IG G Lakshman.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

The suspension of Inspector General G Lakshman, who was accused of maintaining a connection with fraudster Monson Mavunkal, has been revoked.

A high-level committee headed by the chief secretary took the decision on Friday. Earlier, the Crime Branch had given a clean chit to IG Lakshman.

The senior police officer had also appealed to the state government for reinstating him.

Lakshman was suspended on November 10, 2021, initially for two months, but the period was extended three times after the Intelligence sought more time to complete the probe.

The suspension was based on a Crime Branch report that found Lakshman had maintained a close connection with Mavunkal even after the fraud case emerged. He was accused of trying to subvert the case.

Lakshman, a 1997 batch IPS officer, was serving as the IG of social policing and traffic when suspended. His promotion as an ADGP which had been due in January was withheld.

