Cops rehabilitate homeless Idukki woman who killed a man last year

Idukki: A 46-year-old homeless woman, involved in several crimes, including murder, was on Monday shifted to a government rescue home.

According to the police, Selina, daughter of Thekkeveetil Thomas of Pannimattamkarayil in Velliyamattam village, was abandoned by her family.

She got involved with criminal gangs and began using drugs, the police said.

Last year, in an inebriated state, Selina attacked a homeless man with a razor blade. He died bleeding out. She was also booked for an attempt to murder for thrashing the head of a street-dweller with a stone, said Thodupuzha DySP MR Madhu Babu.

'For her safety'

“She was shifted to Sneha Bhavan under the social justice department in Murikkassery considering her safety,” said DySP Babu.

He says they suspect a criminal gang might attack her on the suspicion that she tips off the police about their moves. The police fear she might even get killed on the streets. “There is also a chance of those she had attacked taking revenge on her.”

The officer claims shifting her to a rescue home was also a humanitarian gesture. “She has been living alone in the streets for several years after being abandoned by her family and relatives. This initiative is part of a rehabilitation drive to help those wandering the streets,” the DySP said.

Selina is out on bail and the cops promised to assist her in reaching the courts if she was served a summons.

'When sober, she's well-behaved'

“When she is not under the influence of drugs, she behaves in a normal way,” the cops said. But “under the influence of drugs, she creates a ruckus in the town by yelling at people and getting involved in criminal cases”.

After rescuing her from Gandhi Square, Selina was taken to the Thodupuzha Police Station. She was given a medical check-up before being shifted to the rescue home, the police said.