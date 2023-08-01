Youth held with MDMA dies in police custody, probe ordered

Malappuram: An accused apprehended in a drugs case died at Tanur police station on Tuesday. The deceased is Thamir Jifri (30) of Mamburam in Tirurangadi. A department-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death.

Thamir, along with four others, were caught abusing drugs in a car near Devdhar Over Bridge at Tanur around 1.45 am. Police, reportedly, seized 18 grams of MDMA from the accused.

They were arrested and taken to Tanur police station. In the morning, the accused, including Thamir, complained of uneasiness. Though police rushed him to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Malappuram District Police Chief S Sujithdas said the majority of the accused have criminal cases in their name in the past as well. Thamir had twice been arrested in narcotics cases, he added.

"Thamir's death would come under the section of custodial death, so police have registered a case for unnatural death. An inquiry will be conducted under the district crime branch DySP K C Babu. Special Branch DySP will inquire whether there is any kind of procedural lapse from the side of the police and Narcotic DySP will inquire about the drugs case against them. The police have also sought a magisterial-level inquiry into the incident," Sujithdas said.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League has come up with the allegation that the police denied them access to see the dead body. They have even failed to inform the family about the custody of the persons.

“We have serious allegations about the police procedure. They have denied access to the social workers who requested to see the body of the deceased person. The police also have not followed the procedures in the arrest of Thamir and four others. We demand legal action against those responsible for the death,” said K Salam, IUML Tanur Municipal Secretary.

Muslim Youth League also staged a protest in front of the hospital.