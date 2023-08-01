Malayalam
Kerala's trawling ban comes to an end after 52 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2023 02:27 PM IST Updated: August 01, 2023 02:35 PM IST
Trawling
During the ban fishing trawlers had to remain 12 nautical miles away from the coast. File Photo: Aravind Venugopal / Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's 52-day trawling ban officially came to a close on Tuesday. The ban, which took effect on June 9, had fishermen navigating their way through restricted waters until midnight.

During this period, fishing trawlers were required to remain at a distance of 12 nautical miles from the coastline. The ban was not applied to smaller inboard and traditional boats.

Maintenance of boats and nets, which costs lakhs, took place during the trawling ban. Some workers also went for other jobs during the period. The ban on trawling was first implemented in the state in 1989.

As the trawling ban has lifted, Kerala's fishing communities set their sights on a promising season ahead.

 

