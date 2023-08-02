Kannur native arrested for flashing woman on Mangaluru bound train

Kannur: A Kannur native was arrested for flashing and misbehaving with a girl in a Mangaluru bound train on Wednesday. The railway police arrested George Joseph, a resident of Cooveri, based on the girl's complaint.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning between Kannur and Payyannur on the Coimbatore-Mangaluru intercity. After the train passed Kannur railway station, the accused flashed his genitals at the girl seated on the opposite side. George, who was arrested on a complaint filed by two women, will be produced in court on Wednesday.

The student who was travelling from Shornur to Kasaragod is studying in Kasaragod College. George Joseph boarded the train from Kozhikode.

When the girl questioned him about his actions, he got up from his seat. He was nabbed by his co-passengers and handed over to the railway police. As soon as she reached Kasaragod, the girl lodged a complaint with the police. The arrest has been recorded in Kannur. The girl captured the video of the sexual assault on her mobile phone and shared it on social media.