Sorcerer arrested for molesting minor in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2023 02:42 PM IST
Kannur: The police on Thursday arrested a sorcerer for molesting a 16-year-old girl under the guise of black magic. Jayesh Korotha (44) was arrested in Koothuparambu on the complaint that the girl student was molested several times when she visited his center.

Earlier, he was taken into police custody on the complaint of the girl's parents that he had seduced his daughter and later released with a warning.

The police said the arrest was delayed as the girl refused to file a written complaint then.The girl later informed the police about the harassment during her counselling session.

