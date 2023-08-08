Malayalam
Over 5 injured as goondas unleash violence in Vaikom Taluk hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 08, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Police have registered a case against 10 identifiable persons under the hospital protection act 2012. Photo: Manorama News/ Screengrab
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Over five people were injured after two goonda gangs attacked each other at Vaikom Taluk Hospital here on Monday night. Police resorted to lathi-charge to make the situation under control.

A fight at a toddy shop led to the violent scuffle at the causality of the hospital. Patients and people who accompanied them were seen running for life when the gangs got into a dramatic fight.

Udayanapuram native Vishnu (24) who was injured in the scuffle at a toddy shop was admitted to the hospital. The gang who came in search of Vishnu and his companions reportedly started the ruckus.

A hospital official told Manorama news that the two goonda gangs used a door and flowerpots to attack each other. A wheelchair, door of a consulting room and other furniture were damaged.

Police have registered a case against 10 identifiable persons under the hospital protection act 2012.

The staff expressed strong protest against the government's lapses in restoring police aid post at the hospital.

