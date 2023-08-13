Malayalam
Injection blunder at Angamaly hospital: Health department to sack nurse

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2023 12:54 PM IST Updated: August 13, 2023 02:47 PM IST
Angamaly taluk hospital
A nurse on duty at the casualty administered anti-rabies vaccine on both hands of the girl who was waiting for a blood test. Photo: Manorama News
Ernakulam: The Kerala health department has decided to terminate the nurse who wrongly administered anti-rabies vaccine to a seven-year-old girl at Angamaly taluk hospital.

A source said the department is mulling action against the nurse, who's a temporary staffer on contract, based on the report of the health department director.

The child suffering from fever was mistakenly jabbed with the anti-rabies vaccine as she was waiting for a blood test at the casualty.

The incident in question took place on August 11. The injection blunder made headlines on Saturday after police intervened. Soon after, health minister Veena George ordered a probe.

Meanwhile, Anjali, the mother of the child said she is not planning to approach the police as the doctors assured her that the child will not suffer any health issues after receiving anti-rabies vaccine as a precautionary dose. 

“The nurse committed a serious mistake. She apologised for the faux pas. Doctors assured us that anti-rabies vaccine will not trigger any health issues. But we will consult a pediatrician to confirm whether the child will encounter health complications in future,” said the mother.

Avantika, daughter of Sandeep and Anjali from Kothakulangara received the wrong jab when her mother was away for some procedural formalities at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the nurse claimed the vaccine was administered as the child had told her that she was 'bitten by a cat'.

However, later it was confirmed that the nurse mistakenly injected the vaccine. The hospital came under fire as the nurse administered the vaccine to the child without checking the prescription and in the absence of her guardian.

