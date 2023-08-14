NSS decides to keep 'myth controversy' at bay in Puthuppally; Jaick, CPM secy MV Govindan hail move

Kottayam: Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair clarified on Monday that the influential community outfit will continue its equidistant approach in the Puthupally bypoll.

"We are not planning to bring up the myth controversy as an election issue in Puthupally. We intend to discuss it among people," he said.

"We will call a spade a spade. Wrongs by any governments will be flagged as wrongs and rights will be hailed as right," he said.

Nair added that NSS has not backed out from its demand for a public apology from Speaker A N Shamseer.

CPM hails decision

Reacting to the NSS chief's comments, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan said the party appreciated the Nair outfit's stance. “We appreciate the NSS' equidistance stance. However, it is not mostly applied in the political scenario. LDF has not kept anyone in the enemy camp," he said.

Jaick C Thomas, the LDF candidate in Puthupally, also congratulated Nair for his stance.

"Sukumaran Nair has said that no communal forces would be entertained at the NSS headquarters. They have always upheld secularism. NSS has not sided with the RSS in the myth controversy," Jaick said.

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Chandy Oommen said the CPM stand would always change before and after the elections.