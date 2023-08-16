Kollam to host school Kalolsavam in January, sports meet at Kunnamkulam in October

Kollam will host the Kerala State School Kalolsavam (arts fest) in January 2024. Kozhikode had hosted the previous edition in January this year and lifted the gold cup for the champion district.

The decision on the Kalolsavam was made at a meeting of teachers' associations on Wednesday.

It was also decided to conduct the Kerala State School Sports Meet at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur in October.

The Special Schools Sports Meet will he held in Ernakulam in November.

Palakkad will host the TTI arts fest that is scheduled for September. The Science Fest will be held in Thiruvananthapura in December.

The Kalolsavam is the most popular of the annual events, which by the scale of participation is regarded as the biggest of its kind in Asia.

No fewer than 10,000 students from 14 districts of Kerala compete in over 200 cultural and arts events. The event is held annually since 1957.