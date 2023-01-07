Kozhikode wins 61st Kerala State School Kalolsavam; Kannur, Palakkad share second

Kozhikode: The 61st Kerala State School Kalolsavam (arts fest) came to a close on Saturday with hosts Kozhikode being adjudged the overall champions. The northern district garnered 945 points as it comfortably positioned itself at the top to win the fest a 20th time.

Palakkad and Kannur shared the second position with 925 points each, followed by Thrissur at third with 915 points.

In the 'High School' category, Kozhikode came on top of the table with 446 points. While Palakkad finished second with 443 points, Thrissur ended up third with 436 points.

In the 'Higher Secondary' category, Kannur topped the table with 500 points, followed by Kozhikode (499 points) and Palakkad (482 points) in second and third spots respectively.

While Kollam came first in the Sanskrit Kalolsavam, Palakkad bagged the Arabic Kalolsavam.

Among schools, BSS Gurukulam in Alathur, Palakkad, came on top with 156 points. Carmel EM GHSS, Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, scored 142 points and came second, while Durga HSS in Kanhangad, Kasaragod, came third.

BSS Gurukulam came first in the 'High School' category and Durga HSS topped the 'Higher Secondary' category.

The closing ceremony of the fest was inaugurated by Opposition leader V D Satheesan and presided over by PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. Transport Minister Antony Raju revealed the Kalolsavam souvenirs.

Will include non-veg dishes in next year's menu: V Sivankutty

Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty, speaking at the closing ceremony of the event, said non-vegetarian dishes will be available at the fest from next year.



Clarifying that the host district for the next Kalolsavam will be announced later, he said a decision will only be made after revising the Kalolsavam manual.

Meanwhile, the state government is trying to get in touch with the world record officials before organising the next Kalolsavam.

"Malayalis prefer variety when it comes to food. We wanted to serve children the famous Kozhikode biriyani this time. However, that was not to be. But, next year's Kolosavam menu will have non-vegetarian dishes in it," said the minister.

He further said the government will consider including tribal art forms in the fest from next year onwards.

"Two years after the Covid pandemic, there were apprehensions regarding the turnout for the fest. However, we were overwhelmed by the response and participation. The organising committee, chaired by Mohamed Riyas, deserves special applause for the efforts put in," said Sivankutty.

He also said reforms need to be formulated and implemented with regard to bringing in judges for the fest. "There will be a mechanism to identify and nurture talent at the grassroots level. This is not to say that change will happen overnight. However, there will be continued efforts to reach that goal," stated the minister.

Final Points Table