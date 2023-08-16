Onam kits only for yellow ration cardholders

Thiruvananthapuram: Facing a prolonged financial crisis, the Kerala Government has decided to cut the distribution of free Onam food kits this year.

Only yellow ration cardholders, i.e., Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries who belong to the most economically backward section of society, will get the food kits this time.

The State Cabinet which met on August 16, decided on limiting the food aid to the holders of yellow ration cards. However, 20,000 Onam kits will also be given to inmates of orphanages and homes for the destitute.

A total of 6,07,691 kits will be disbursed.

There are 5,87,69 Antodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries in the State.

Supplyco will be sanctioned Rs 32 crore upfront for expenses related to the food kit.

The kit will consist of tea, green gram, green gram dal, semiya payasam mix, ghee, cashew nuts, coconut oil, sambar powder, chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, tur dal, powdered salt, and cloth bag.

The Civil Supplies Department had apprised that the distribution of food kits to all ration cardholders is not possible due to fund shortage.

Last year, 83 lakh ration cardholders were given Onam kits which contained 14 items, including the cloth bag.

A total of 93,83,902 ration cards have been issued in the State.