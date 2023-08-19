Kannur: Police nabbed a migrant worker from Odisha here on Saturday for allegdly hurling stones at trains. The probe team nabbed the man after examining over 200 CCTV visuals.



The accused is Sarvesh (25), a painting worker who is employed in Kerala for nearly 10 years. He is currently in the custody of Railway Police. His arrest will be recorded soon, reported Manorama News.

The incident related to the case took place on August 13. Sarvesh had pelted stones at AC coaches of Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express. Windowpane of the coaches were damaged in the attack.

In his statement to police, Sarvesh confessed that he hurled stones at the train after getting drunk.

Police claimed that no sabotage is suspected.

Stones were also pelted at Vande Bharat train on August 16.

On April 2, Police nabbed another migrant labourer from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for setting fire inside a coach of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in Kozhikode after spraying petrol on passengers. Three people were killed after falling off the train in panic. Police invoked section of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on the accused Shahrukh Saifi in the case.