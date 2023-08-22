Bevco staff to get up to Rs 90,000 as Onam bonus

Thiruvananthapuram: Employees of the state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) will get up to Rs 90,000 as bonus during Onam.

As per the order issued by the State GST department in this regard, they are also eligible to get a salary advance of Rs 35,000, which will have to be repaid in seven instalments.

Meanwhile, employees of Consumerfed's liquor shops will get up to Rs 85,000 as festival bonus.

In Bevco, all workers up to labelling staff are eligible to get bonus. The GST department order calls it performance allowance.

Workers hired through employment exchanges would get Rs 5,000, cleaning staff Rs 3,500 and security personnel working at Bevco headquarters and warehouses will get Rs 11,000 as festival allowance for Onam.

This largess is in stark contrast to the festival bonus of Rs 4,000 announced by the State government to its staffers. Those who are not eligible for the bonus will get a festival allowance of Rs 2,750.

In crisis-hit KSRTC, another state-owned Corporation, employees have moved to the Kerala High Court to get their monthly salary on time. They are waiting for the disbursal of July salary before Onam.