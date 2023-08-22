Missing man who hacked wife found hanging from tree

Kozhikode: A man who went missing after hacking his wife inside their hotel was found hanging from a tree here on Tuesday.

The deceased – Musthafa Paittoochalil of Poolappoyil, Mukkom – who is the owner of Hotel Anugraha in Mutheri, was found hanging from a tree near a paddy field in Prickachalil, Kanhiramuzhi in the afternoon.

Police had been searching for Musthafa, who had been missing after hacking his wife Jameela on Monday evening inside his hotel.

Jameela is currently under treatment in a private medical college in Manassery. She sustained injuries on her face and hands in the attack.

As per reports, a dispute between the couple led to the attack on Jameela.