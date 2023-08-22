Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Missing man who hacked wife found hanging from tree

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 22, 2023 02:44 PM IST
musthafa-hotel-anugraha
Musthafa Paittoochalil; Hotel Anugraha, where Musthafa hacked his wife Jameela. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A man who went missing after hacking his wife inside their hotel was found hanging from a tree here on Tuesday.

The deceased – Musthafa Paittoochalil of Poolappoyil, Mukkom – who is the owner of Hotel Anugraha in Mutheri, was found hanging from a tree near a paddy field in Prickachalil, Kanhiramuzhi in the afternoon.

Police had been searching for Musthafa, who had been missing after hacking his wife Jameela on Monday evening inside his hotel.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jameela is currently under treatment in a private medical college in Manassery. She sustained injuries on her face and hands in the attack.

As per reports, a dispute between the couple led to the attack on Jameela.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.