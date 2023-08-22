KSRTC staff to get salary, Onam allowance tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after facing criticism from the Kerala High Court, the state government has granted Rs 40 crore to financial crisis-hit Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday. With this, all KSRTC employees will get their salary for the month of July and Onam allowance on Wednesday. Manorama News reported that Rs 2750 will be given to KSRTC staff as Onam allowance.

During a meeting with trade union representatives, KSRTC management has assured that salary and Onam allowance will be distributed on Wednesday. Following this, the trade unions have declided to call off the strike announced for August 26.

On Tuesday morning, transport minister Antony Raju also declared that KSRTC staff will get the salary as promised.

August 22 is the last date for payment of July's salary as per the promise doled out by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, after the ministerial-level talks. The inordinate delay has already made the life of the corporation employees difficult as many of them are struggling to pay rent, support children’s education, etc, and even make two ends meet. KSRTC employees are awaiting their salaries even as the Onam festival started.

Meanwhile, pensioners are yet to receive their pension amounts for July and August. Though an order, sanctioning Rs 71 crore, was issued five days ago, the amount is yet to be handed over to the beneficiaries.

The government earlier announced a special festival allowance of Rs 2,750 to KSRTC employees. However, to provide this, the financially ailing KSRTC will need to source another Rs 7 crore.

This comes at a time when the KSRTC is struggling to operate Onam services, which usually rake in good revenues. The oil companies have made it clear they will provide diesel only if the corporation clears Rs 13 crore dues pending from fuel purchase. The corporation won’t be able to operate the services for more than 10 days during the Onam festival if it defaults.