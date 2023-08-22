Prior notice to cadre in-charge must for pvt overseas tours by IAS, IPS, IFoS personnel

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Secretary of the Government of Kerala has issued an order requiring officials of the All-India Service to inform in writing in advance the higher official in charge of the cadre about foreign tours even if they are personal visits.

This order is applicable to officers of All-India Services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFoS)

Until now, it was not mandatory to obtain the permission of the cadre in-charge for undertaking foreign trips at one’s own expense. However, from now on, details such as the country being visited and the dates should be furnished to the higher official in advance.

Although the application for taking casual leave is to be submitted to the person next in rank, if an official takes casual leave for foreign tour, the designated higher official should be intimated in advance.