Smuggling: Kozhikode man brings brand-new blender for Onam, Customs finds gold coil inside

Kochi: A unique modus operandi to smuggle gold using a brand-new mixer grinder was foiled by Cochin Customs at the Nedumassery Airport on Friday.

An airline passenger from Kuwait had concealed 422 grams of gold in coil form, by winding it onto the motor of a brand-new mixer.

Cochin Customs found copper-coloured gold coil inside the mixer grinder. Photos: Screengrabs/Customs videos

The passenger, Muhammed, a native of Koduvally in Kozhikode, reportedly told the Customs officers that he had to leave immediately with the mixer as it was needed to prepare sadhya (feast) for Onam.

"On examination of the blender, the copper-coloured coil inside the motor was removed and checked. The same was found to be 24-carat gold of weight 422 grams," said a Customs press release.

The value of the recovered gold is estimated at Rs 21.85 lakh. A Customs source said such a modus operandi was rare and had not been attempted by smugglers at Kochi in recent years.