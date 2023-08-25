Onam holidays for schools from tomorrow; many govt staff on extended leaves

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will be under a virtual shutdown from Tuesday in view of the Onam festival season culminating with the Thiruvonam a week later.



Government offices are likely to have low attendance as several employees are likely to avail leave to enjoy an extended holiday taking into account the nonconsecutive working days spread over the coming fortnight.

Government employees can enjoy a continuous period of 15 days if they take leave for just six days in the next two weeks.

Since schools are closing today, August 25, with Onam celebrations, many parents who are working in distant places will take extended leaves and head for home. August 28 to 30 are Onam holidays with August 27 being a Sunday for good measure. August 31 is a holiday on account of the Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti. Government offices will function on September 1 and 2, while September 3 is a Sunday. The following two days — September 4 and 5 — are working days.

September 6 is a holiday on account of the Sree Krishna Jayanti. Government offices will again function on September 7 and 8. The next day is a holiday as it is the second Saturday, followed by September 10 which is a Sunday.

In view of this staccato working period, a number of government employees have taken extended leaves. The employees who have worked earlier on public holidays are those who have applied for continuous leave in lieu of that.

Holidays for establishments

Banks: August 26, 27, 28, 29, and 31

Schools: They will close for holidays today with Onam celebrations. Holidays from tomorrow till September 3. They will reopen on September 4.

Government offices: August 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Bevco shops: August 29, 31, and September 1.

Ration shops: Closed on August 29, 30, and 31. But they will open on Sunday, August 27. The holiday on August 30 is in lieu of that.