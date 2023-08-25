Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

RPF arrests three for hurling stones at trains in Kerala

Our Correspondent
Published: August 25, 2023 05:30 PM IST Updated: August 25, 2023 05:47 PM IST
Mahe resident was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing a stone at a Vande Bharat train. File Photo : Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Three persons were arrested in two different stone-pelting incidents on trains in Malappuram and Kannur by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Mahe resident M P Saidees was taken into custody by RPF on Wednesday for allegedly throwing a stone at a Vande Bharat train on August 16 when it passed through Tanur-Tirur region of Malappuram.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two hawkers selling local products on trains were arrested by RPF on Thursday for allegedly throwing stones at each other during a brawl which accidentally hit the Ernad Express at Thalassery station.

RELATED ARTICLES

A Railway official said the RPF examined 15 CCTV visuals from the Vande Bharat Express and numerous other cameras from Mahe railway station, as part of the probe to nab the accused in the stone-pelting incident of August 16.

The RPF also examined numerous phone calls to identify the accused, the official said, adding that Saidees was produced before a local court in Thalassery on Thursday which remanded him to judicial custody till September 7.

In the other incident, two hawkers, Sadhik Ali (30) and Moithu (53) were arrested from Vadakara on Thursday.

Officials said they got into a fight after which they threw stones at each other, accidentally hitting the train at Thalassery station. Both of them were arrested and let off on bail.

In recent times, multiple incidents of stone-pelting on trains have been reported from the southern state. On August 21, window panes of a Vande Bharat Express and a Rajdhani Express were damaged in such attacks.

Similar incidents of stone-pelting on trains were reported on August 13, when the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express were attacked by miscreants in Kannur district.

Prior to that a Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones a couple of times in May after it was launched in Kerala by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April this year.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.