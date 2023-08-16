Vande Bharat window shattered in stone pelting; fourth straight day of attack on trains in Kerala

Kannur: Stone pelting on trains at various locations in north Kerala have been reported for the fourth day in a row.

On Wednesday, a glass window of the Vande Bharat Express was shattered in stone pelting, reportedly between Thalassery and Mahe stations.

According to reports, the glass window of the C8 coach was damaged. The stone penetrated both layers of glass in the AC coach.

However, passengers were not injured in the incident that took place around 3.45 pm soon after passing the Thalassery station.

The RPF authorities fixed the damages with tapes before the journey resumed.

On Tuesday, a incident of stone pelting on the Kannur-Yesvantpur Express (16528) was reported by a passenger. According to the passenger's complaint, the incident occured between Kozhikode and Kallai stations.

On Monday, the locopilot of the Duronto Express (12284) reported that a stone was thrown at the engine between Kannapuram and Pappinissery.

A day before that three trains were allegedly targetted by stone pelters in the evening.

A stone was thrown at the Mangaluru-Chennai Super Fast (12686) between Kannur and Kannur South after 7 pm. Within a few minutes, the AC coaches of Netravati Express (16346) were damaged in stone pelting beteen Kannur and Valapattanam.

Meanwhile, the stone landed inside a general compartment of the Okha Express (16337) between Kanhangad and Neeleswaram.

The railway authorities have said they are inspecting CCTV footage in the localities were the attacks took place with the help of the local police.