Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that eight districts in the state will witness a rise in temperature on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the weather office, all districts are likely to experience temperatures three to four degrees above normal.

Kollam is expected to record the highest temperature in the state at 36 degrees Celsius, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Palakkad will see the heat up to 35 degrees Celsius. Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur will experience temperatures up to 34 degrees Celsius.

Based on the warning issued by the IMD, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a string of precautions for the public.

KSDMA instructions for public:

1. General public should avoid direct exposure to sunlight for prolonged periods between 11 am and 3 pm.

2. Use water resourcefully and store maximum water during rains.

3. Always keep a water bottle handy to prevent dehydration. Drink plenty of water even if not thirsty.

4. Avoid consumption of hot or cold beverages, including liquor, tea, coffee and other soft drinks.

5. Wear loose and light-coloured cotton clothes and footwear when going out. It is advisable to use an umbrella or a hat.

6. There is a potential risk of forest fires spreading due to a rise in temperature. Hence, tourists and those residing near forest areas should take particular precautions. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly.

7. Incidents of fire are likely to increase and spread, especially in markets, buildings, waste collection and deposit centres (dumping yards). A proper fire audit should be conducted and proper safety precautions should be taken. Those who reside or run establishments near areas with a fire hazard risk should be careful.

8. Schools and parents should take necessary measures to ensure students aren't directly exposed to sunlight. Assemblies and other events that could expose children to the sun should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips should ensure students are not exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

9. All educational institutions should ensure clean drinking water and air circulation in classrooms. Authorities concerned must ensure there is adequate drinking water available in exam halls as well.

10. Elder citizens, pregnant women, children, differently abled and those suffering from other diseases should avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

11. Food aggregators must ensure the safety of their online delivery executives on two-wheelers. They should be instructed to dress appropriately so as to avoid heat exposure and be allowed to rest for a while during their trips if necessary.

12. Journalists and police officers should use umbrellas from 11 am to 3 pm. Be good samaritans by offering water to on-duty police officers.

13. Construction workers, farmers, roadside vendors and others engaged in strenuous work may adjust their working hours. They are also advised to take adequate rest.

14. Cattle should not be left to graze in the afternoon. Domestic animals should not be tied up in the sun. Ensure access to water for animals and birds.

15. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Drink ORS solution or buttermilk if fatigued.

16. Do not leave children or pets unattended in parked/closed vehicles.

17. If uncomfortable, rest immediately and seek medical attention.

18. Adhere to official warnings of the Met department and the KSDMA.